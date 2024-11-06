Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Adani Wilmar share price are up by 0.45%, Nifty up by 0.74%

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at 339.55 and closed at 343.80. The stock reached a high of 344.80 and a low of 339.55 during the session.

Published6 Nov 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Adani WilmarShare Price Today on 06-11-2024
Adani WilmarShare Price Today on 06-11-2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 12:01 today, Adani Wilmar shares are trading at price 343.8, 0.45% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80191.8, up by 0.9%. The stock has hit a high of 344.8 and a low of 339.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5337.67
10331.10
20332.65
50349.43
100346.97
300348.31

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.80% & ROA of 0.84% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 46.04 & P/B is at 4.98.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.18% with a target price of 396.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.03% MF holding, & 0.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.22% in june to 0.03% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 0.73% in june to 0.93% in the september quarter.

Adani Wilmar share price has gained 0.45% today to trade at 343.8 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.74% & 0.9% each respectively.

First Published:6 Nov 2024, 11:15 AM IST
