Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: Adani Wilmar share price are up by 0.54%, Nifty down by -1%

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: At 07 Nov 11:19 today, Adani Wilmar shares are trading at price ₹345.25, 0.54% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79477.41, down by -1.12%. The stock has hit a high of ₹346.95 and a low of ₹341.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 339.03 10 331.80 20 332.64 50 348.19 100 346.83 300 348.10

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.80% & ROA of 0.84% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 46.21 & P/B is at 4.99.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.70% with a target price of ₹396.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.03% MF holding, & 0.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.22% in june to 0.03% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 0.73% in june to 0.93% in the september quarter.