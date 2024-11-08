Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: Adani Wilmar share price are down by -2.53%, Nifty down by -0.25%

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at 344.5 and closed at 336.75. The stock reached a high of 344.5 and a low of 336.4 during the trading session.

Published8 Nov 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Adani WilmarShare Price Today on 08-11-2024
Adani WilmarShare Price Today on 08-11-2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: At 08 Nov 12:01 today, Adani Wilmar shares are trading at price 336.75, -2.53% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79352.86, down by -0.24%. The stock has hit a high of 344.5 and a low of 336.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20 days SMA & lower than the 5,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 5,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5340.42
10334.53
20332.79
50347.42
100346.80
300347.96

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.80% & ROA of 0.84% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 46.50 & P/B is at 5.02.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.59% with a target price of 396.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.03% MF holding, & 0.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.22% in june to 0.03% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 0.73% in june to 0.93% in the september quarter.

Adani Wilmar share price down -2.53% today to trade at 336.75 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Patanjali Foods, Godrej Industries, Hatsun Agro Product are falling today, but its peers Tata Consumer are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.25% & -0.24% each respectively.

