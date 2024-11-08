Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: Adani Wilmar share price are down by -2.53%, Nifty down by -0.25%

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: At 08 Nov 12:01 today, Adani Wilmar shares are trading at price ₹336.75, -2.53% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79352.86, down by -0.24%. The stock has hit a high of ₹344.5 and a low of ₹336.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20 days SMA & lower than the 5,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 5,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 340.42 10 334.53 20 332.79 50 347.42 100 346.80 300 347.96

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.80% & ROA of 0.84% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 46.50 & P/B is at 5.02.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.59% with a target price of ₹396.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.03% MF holding, & 0.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.22% in june to 0.03% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 0.73% in june to 0.93% in the september quarter.