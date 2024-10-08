Adani Wilmar share are up by 1.31%, Nifty up by 0.68%

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|343.57
|10
|345.61
|20
|353.29
|50
|359.19
|100
|348.28
|300
|351.70
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.80%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.16% with a target price of ₹390.00.
The company has a 87.87% promoter holding, 0.22% MF holding, & 0.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.26% in march to 0.22% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 0.77% in march to 0.73% in the june quarter.
Adani Wilmar share price up 1.31% today to trade at ₹335.75 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Godrej Industries are falling today, but its peers Tata Consumer, Patanjali Foods, Hatsun Agro Product are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.68% & 0.45% each respectively.
