Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Adani Wilmar share are up by 1.31%, Nifty up by 0.68%

Adani Wilmar share are up by 1.31%, Nifty up by 0.68%

Livemint

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 08-10-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at 331.25 and closed at 335.75. The stock reached a high of 338.6 and a low of 329.6 during the day.

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:01 today, Adani Wilmar shares are trading at price 335.75, 1.31% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81411.11, up by 0.45%. The stock has hit a high of 338.6 and a low of 329.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5343.57
10345.61
20353.29
50359.19
100348.28
300351.70

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.80% .The current P/E of the stock is at 82.07 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.16% with a target price of 390.00.

The company has a 87.87% promoter holding, 0.22% MF holding, & 0.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.26% in march to 0.22% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 0.77% in march to 0.73% in the june quarter.

Adani Wilmar share price up 1.31% today to trade at 335.75 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Godrej Industries are falling today, but its peers Tata Consumer, Patanjali Foods, Hatsun Agro Product are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.68% & 0.45% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.