Adani Wilmar share are up by 1.31%, Nifty up by 0.68%

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:01 today, Adani Wilmar shares are trading at price ₹335.75, 1.31% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81411.11, up by 0.45%. The stock has hit a high of ₹338.6 and a low of ₹329.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

Days Simple Moving Average 5 343.57 10 345.61 20 353.29 50 359.19 100 348.28 300 351.70

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.80% .The current P/E of the stock is at 82.07 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.16% with a target price of ₹390.00.

The company has a 87.87% promoter holding, 0.22% MF holding, & 0.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.26% in march to 0.22% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 0.77% in march to 0.73% in the june quarter.