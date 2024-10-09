Adani Wilmar share are down by -0.01%, Nifty up by 0.6%

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 09-10-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹ 342.5 and closed at ₹ 339.15. The stock reached a high of ₹ 343 and a low of ₹ 338.8 during the day.

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on : At 09 Oct 12:00 today, Adani Wilmar shares are trading at price ₹339.15, -0.01% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81943.94, up by 0.38%. The stock has hit a high of ₹343 and a low of ₹338.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

Days Simple Moving Average 5 341.03 10 344.10 20 351.53 50 359.37 100 348.21 300 351.48

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.99% with a target price of ₹390.00.

The company has a 87.87% promoter holding, 0.22% MF holding, & 0.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.26% in march to 0.22% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 0.77% in march to 0.73% in the june quarter.