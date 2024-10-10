Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on : Adani Wilmar share are up by 0.12%, Nifty up by 0.28%

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 10-10-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at 337.05 and closed slightly lower at 336.95. The stock reached a high of 339.40 and a low of 336.05 during the day.

Published10 Oct 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on : At 10 Oct 11:02 today, Adani Wilmar shares are trading at price 336.95, 0.12% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81742.03, up by 0.34%. The stock has hit a high of 339.4 and a low of 336.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5339.19
10342.88
20350.36
50359.65
100348.22
300351.35

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.80% .The current P/E of the stock is at 83.37 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.74% with a target price of 390.00.

The company has a 87.87% promoter holding, 0.22% MF holding, & 0.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.26% in march to 0.22% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 0.77% in march to 0.73% in the june quarter.

Adani Wilmar share price has gained 0.12% today, currently at 336.95, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.28% & 0.34% each respectively.

First Published:10 Oct 2024, 11:02 AM IST
