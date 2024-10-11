Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on : Adani Wilmar share are down by -0.09%, Nifty down by -0.13%

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 11-10-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at 336.8 and closed slightly lower at 336.5. The stock reached a high of 339.35 during the day and a low of 334.3. Overall, it experienced a minor decline by the end of the trading session.

Published11 Oct 2024, 11:12 AM IST
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on : At 11 Oct 11:12 today, Adani Wilmar shares are trading at price 336.5, -0.09% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81428.19, down by -0.22%. The stock has hit a high of 339.35 and a low of 334.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5336.69
10341.58
20349.15
50359.92
100348.22
300351.18

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.80% .The current P/E of the stock is at 83.43 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.90% with a target price of 390.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.03% MF holding, & 0.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.22% in june to 0.03% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 0.73% in june to 0.93% in the september quarter.

Adani Wilmar share price down -0.09% today to trade at 336.5 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Consumer, Patanjali Foods, Godrej Industries are falling today, but its peers Hatsun Agro Product are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.13% & -0.22% each respectively.

First Published:11 Oct 2024, 11:12 AM IST
