Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on : Adani Wilmar share are down by -0.09%, Nifty down by -0.13%

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|336.69
|10
|341.58
|20
|349.15
|50
|359.92
|100
|348.22
|300
|351.18
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.80%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.90% with a target price of ₹390.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.03% MF holding, & 0.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.22% in june to 0.03% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 0.73% in june to 0.93% in the september quarter.
Adani Wilmar share price down -0.09% today to trade at ₹336.5 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Consumer, Patanjali Foods, Godrej Industries are falling today, but its peers Hatsun Agro Product are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.13% & -0.22% each respectively.