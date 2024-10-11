Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on : Adani Wilmar share are down by -0.09%, Nifty down by -0.13%

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 11-10-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹ 336.8 and closed slightly lower at ₹ 336.5. The stock reached a high of ₹ 339.35 during the day and a low of ₹ 334.3. Overall, it experienced a minor decline by the end of the trading session.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

Days Simple Moving Average 5 336.69 10 341.58 20 349.15 50 359.92 100 348.22 300 351.18

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.80% .The current P/E of the stock is at 83.43 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.90% with a target price of ₹390.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.03% MF holding, & 0.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.22% in june to 0.03% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 0.73% in june to 0.93% in the september quarter.