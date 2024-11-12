Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: Adani Wilmar share price are up by 2.32%, Nifty up by 0%

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: At 12 Nov 11:06 today, Adani Wilmar shares are trading at price ₹335.35, 2.32% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79503.06, up by 0.01%. The stock has hit a high of ₹337.45 and a low of ₹328.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 339.24 10 338.46 20 333.39 50 345.28 100 346.70 300 347.64

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.80% & ROA of 0.84% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 44.09 & P/B is at 4.76.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.09% with a target price of ₹396.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.03% MF holding, & 0.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.22% in june to 0.03% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 0.73% in june to 0.93% in the september quarter.