Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Adani Wilmar share price are down by -1.5%, Nifty down by -0.76%

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:00 today, Adani Wilmar shares are trading at price ₹328.45, -1.5% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78290.49, down by -0.49%. The stock has hit a high of ₹336.1 and a low of ₹327.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 339.24 10 338.46 20 333.39 50 345.28 100 346.70 300 347.56

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.80% & ROA of 0.84% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 44.85 & P/B is at 4.85.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.57% with a target price of ₹396.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.03% MF holding, & 0.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.22% in june to 0.03% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 0.73% in june to 0.93% in the september quarter.