Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on : Adani Wilmar share are down by -0.52%, Nifty up by 0.55%

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 14-10-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at 337.5 and closed at 335.7. The stock reached a high of 340 and a low of 335.5 during the day.

Livemint
Published14 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on : At 14 Oct 11:06 today, Adani Wilmar shares are trading at price 335.7, -0.52% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81812.33, up by 0.53%. The stock has hit a high of 340 and a low of 335.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5336.28
10339.93
20346.94
50360.01
100348.33
300350.94

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.80% .The current P/E of the stock is at 83.63 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.18% with a target price of 390.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.03% MF holding, & 0.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.22% in june to 0.03% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 0.73% in june to 0.93% in the september quarter.

Adani Wilmar share price down -0.52% today to trade at 335.7 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Consumer, Patanjali Foods, Godrej Industries, Hatsun Agro Product are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.55% & 0.53% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsAdani Wilmar Share Price Today on : Adani Wilmar share are down by -0.52%, Nifty up by 0.55%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

159.20
11:07 AM | 14 OCT 2024
-1.5 (-0.93%)

Bandhan Bank share price

201.55
11:07 AM | 14 OCT 2024
-9.45 (-4.48%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

163.95
11:07 AM | 14 OCT 2024
0.75 (0.46%)

Wipro share price

538.85
11:07 AM | 14 OCT 2024
9.9 (1.87%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

National Aluminium Company share price

226.65
11:02 AM | 14 OCT 2024
3.95 (1.77%)

Dixon Technologies (India) share price

15,192.35
11:02 AM | 14 OCT 2024
46.3 (0.31%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,837.85
11:02 AM | 14 OCT 2024
-1.7 (-0.09%)

Divis Laboratories share price

6,135.75
11:01 AM | 14 OCT 2024
-5.4 (-0.09%)
More from 52 Week High

Avenue Supermarts share price

4,206.75
11:02 AM | 14 OCT 2024
-365.6 (-8%)

Bandhan Bank share price

201.70
11:02 AM | 14 OCT 2024
-9.3 (-4.41%)

Tata Chemicals share price

1,133.00
11:02 AM | 14 OCT 2024
-51.25 (-4.33%)

Alembic Pharmaceuticals share price

1,127.90
11:02 AM | 14 OCT 2024
-44.25 (-3.78%)
More from Top Losers

Aptus Value Housing Finance India share price

393.75
11:02 AM | 14 OCT 2024
32.75 (9.07%)

Titagarh Rail Systems share price

1,166.25
11:02 AM | 14 OCT 2024
73.4 (6.72%)

Raymond share price

1,695.70
11:02 AM | 14 OCT 2024
92.8 (5.79%)

Poly Medicure share price

2,464.30
10:59 AM | 14 OCT 2024
119.9 (5.11%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,675.00-10.00
    Chennai
    77,681.00-10.00
    Delhi
    77,833.00-10.00
    Kolkata
    77,685.00-10.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.