Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on : Adani Wilmar share are down by -0.52%, Nifty up by 0.55%

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 14-10-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹ 337.5 and closed at ₹ 335.7. The stock reached a high of ₹ 340 and a low of ₹ 335.5 during the day.

At 14 Oct 11:06 today, Adani Wilmar shares are trading at price ₹335.7, -0.52% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81812.33, up by 0.53%. The stock has hit a high of ₹340 and a low of ₹335.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

Days Simple Moving Average 5 336.28 10 339.93 20 346.94 50 360.01 100 348.33 300 350.94

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.80% .The current P/E of the stock is at 83.63 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.18% with a target price of ₹390.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.03% MF holding, & 0.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.22% in june to 0.03% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 0.73% in june to 0.93% in the september quarter.