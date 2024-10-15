Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on : Adani Wilmar share are up by 0.01%, Nifty down by -0.29%

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on : At 15 Oct 12:00 today, Adani Wilmar shares are trading at price ₹336.55, 0.01% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81862.65, down by -0.13%. The stock has hit a high of ₹338.75 and a low of ₹335.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 336.28 10 339.93 20 346.94 50 360.01 100 348.33 300 350.86

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.80% .The current P/E of the stock is at 83.42 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.88% with a target price of ₹390.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.03% MF holding, & 0.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.22% in june to 0.03% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 0.73% in june to 0.93% in the september quarter.