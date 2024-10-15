Hello User
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on : Adani Wilmar share are up by 0.01%, Nifty down by -0.29%

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 15-10-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at 336.8 and closed slightly lower at 336.55. The stock reached a high of 338.75 and a low of 335.6 during the day, indicating a range of price movement.

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on : At 15 Oct 12:00 today, Adani Wilmar shares are trading at price 336.55, 0.01% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81862.65, down by -0.13%. The stock has hit a high of 338.75 and a low of 335.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5336.28
10339.93
20346.94
50360.01
100348.33
300350.86

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.80% .The current P/E of the stock is at 83.42 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.88% with a target price of 390.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.03% MF holding, & 0.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.22% in june to 0.03% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 0.73% in june to 0.93% in the september quarter.

Adani Wilmar share price up 0.01% today to trade at 336.55 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Consumer, Patanjali Foods, Godrej Industries are falling today, but its peers Hatsun Agro Product are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.29% & -0.13% each respectively.

