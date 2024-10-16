Hello User
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on : Adani Wilmar share are down by -0.89%, Nifty down by -0.49%

Livemint

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 16-10-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at 335.1 and closed at 333. The stock reached a high of 337 and a low of 332.5 during the day.

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on : At 16 Oct 12:00 today, Adani Wilmar shares are trading at price 333, -0.89% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81494.59, down by -0.4%. The stock has hit a high of 337 and a low of 332.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5337.30
10339.17
20345.65
50359.69
100348.38
300350.72

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.80% .The current P/E of the stock is at 83.25 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.12% with a target price of 390.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.03% MF holding, & 0.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.22% in june to 0.03% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 0.73% in june to 0.93% in the september quarter.

Adani Wilmar share price down -0.89% today to trade at 333 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Consumer, Godrej Industries are falling today, but its peers Patanjali Foods, Hatsun Agro Product are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.49% & -0.4% each respectively.

