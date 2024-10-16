Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on : Adani Wilmar share are down by -0.89%, Nifty down by -0.49%

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 16-10-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹ 335.1 and closed at ₹ 333. The stock reached a high of ₹ 337 and a low of ₹ 332.5 during the day.

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on : At 16 Oct 12:00 today, Adani Wilmar shares are trading at price ₹333, -0.89% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81494.59, down by -0.4%. The stock has hit a high of ₹337 and a low of ₹332.5 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 337.30 10 339.17 20 345.65 50 359.69 100 348.38 300 350.72

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.80% .The current P/E of the stock is at 83.25 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.12% with a target price of ₹390.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.03% MF holding, & 0.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.22% in june to 0.03% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has increased from 0.73% in june to 0.93% in the september quarter.