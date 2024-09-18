Adani Wilmar share are down by -0.17%, Nifty up by 0.14%

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 18-09-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at 357.9 and closed at 357.5. The stock reached a high of 359.75 and a low of 356 during the day.

18 Sep 2024
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates

At 18 Sep 11:04 today, Adani Wilmar shares are trading at price 357.5, -0.17% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83233.81, up by 0.19%. The stock has hit a high of 359.75 and a low of 356 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5361.63
10364.05
20368.42
50355.49
100347.79
300352.08

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.15% with a target price of 390.20.

The company has a 87.87% promoter holding, 0.22% MF holding, & 0.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.26% in march to 0.22% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 0.77% in march to 0.73% in the june quarter.

Adani Wilmar share price down -0.17% today to trade at 357.5 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tyroon Tea are falling today, but its peers Piccadily Agro Industries are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.14% & 0.19% each respectively.

18 Sep 2024
