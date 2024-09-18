Adani Wilmar share are down by -0.17%, Nifty up by 0.14%

At 18 Sep 11:04 today, Adani Wilmar shares are trading at price ₹357.5, -0.17% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83233.81, up by 0.19%. The stock has hit a high of ₹359.75 and a low of ₹356 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|361.63
|10
|364.05
|20
|368.42
|50
|355.49
|100
|347.79
|300
|352.08
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.15% with a target price of ₹390.20.
The company has a 87.87% promoter holding, 0.22% MF holding, & 0.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.26% in march to 0.22% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 0.77% in march to 0.73% in the june quarter.
Adani Wilmar share price down -0.17% today to trade at ₹357.5 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tyroon Tea are falling today, but its peers Piccadily Agro Industries are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.14% & 0.19% each respectively.