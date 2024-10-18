Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on : Adani Wilmar share are up by 0.38%, Nifty up by 0.16%

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 18-10-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at 327.5 and closed at 328.75. The stock reached a high of 330.65 and a low of 322.75 during the session.

Livemint
Published18 Oct 2024, 11:21 AM IST
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:00 today, Adani Wilmar shares are trading at price 328.75, 0.38% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81052.26, up by 0.06%. The stock has hit a high of 330.65 and a low of 322.75 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5335.71
10336.20
20342.67
50359.12
100348.32
300350.57

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.80% .The current P/E of the stock is at 81.19 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.63% with a target price of 390.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.03% MF holding, & 0.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.22% in june to 0.03% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 0.73% in june to 0.93% in the september quarter.

Adani Wilmar share price has gained 0.38% today, currently at 328.75, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.16% & 0.06% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Oct 2024, 11:21 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsAdani Wilmar Share Price Today on : Adani Wilmar share are up by 0.38%, Nifty up by 0.16%

Most Active Stocks

Wipro share price

547.10
12:00 PM | 18 OCT 2024
18.3 (3.46%)

Tata Steel share price

154.90
12:00 PM | 18 OCT 2024
2.55 (1.67%)

Tata Motors share price

909.95
12:00 PM | 18 OCT 2024
18.25 (2.05%)

Tata Power share price

453.85
12:00 PM | 18 OCT 2024
3.8 (0.84%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

992.85
11:37 AM | 18 OCT 2024
62.55 (6.72%)

Torrent Power share price

1,979.90
11:37 AM | 18 OCT 2024
41 (2.11%)
More from 52 Week High

LTI Mindtree share price

6,054.80
11:37 AM | 18 OCT 2024
-346.7 (-5.42%)

Infosys share price

1,877.55
11:37 AM | 18 OCT 2024
-91.95 (-4.67%)

360 One Wam share price

1,056.15
11:37 AM | 18 OCT 2024
-51.1 (-4.62%)

Zomato share price

259.35
11:37 AM | 18 OCT 2024
-11.3 (-4.18%)
More from Top Losers

Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

992.85
11:37 AM | 18 OCT 2024
62.55 (6.72%)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

4,522.35
11:37 AM | 18 OCT 2024
282 (6.65%)

Tejas Networks share price

1,194.95
11:36 AM | 18 OCT 2024
70.45 (6.27%)

Axis Bank share price

1,188.40
11:37 AM | 18 OCT 2024
56.25 (4.97%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    78,135.00220.00
    Chennai
    78,141.00220.00
    Delhi
    78,293.00220.00
    Kolkata
    78,145.00220.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.