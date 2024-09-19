Adani Wilmar share are down by -1.74%, Nifty up by 0.53%

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 19-09-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at 355.3 and closed at 347.4. The stock reached a high of 357.75 and a low of 347.3 during the session.

Livemint
Published19 Sep 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on : At 19 Sep 11:06 today, Adani Wilmar shares are trading at price 347.4, -1.74% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83452.53, up by 0.61%. The stock has hit a high of 357.75 and a low of 347.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5360.96
10362.90
20368.34
50355.98
100347.86
300352.31

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.80% .The current P/E of the stock is at 87.62 .

The company has a 87.87% promoter holding, 0.22% MF holding, & 0.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.26% in march to 0.22% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 0.77% in march to 0.73% in the june quarter.

Adani Wilmar share price down -1.74% today to trade at 347.4 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Patanjali Foods, Hatsun Agro Product are falling today, but its peers Tata Consumer, Godrej Industries are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.53% & 0.61% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Sep 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsAdani Wilmar share are down by -1.74%, Nifty up by 0.53%

Most Active Stocks

NTPC

427.70
11:07 AM | 19 SEP 2024
13.85 (3.35%)

Indian Oil Corporation

164.30
11:07 AM | 19 SEP 2024
-4.15 (-2.46%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

129.20
11:07 AM | 19 SEP 2024
-2.05 (-1.56%)

Tata Power

439.65
11:07 AM | 19 SEP 2024
-1 (-0.23%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

K P R Mill

890.25
10:57 AM | 19 SEP 2024
31.3 (3.64%)

NTPC

428.15
10:58 AM | 19 SEP 2024
14.3 (3.46%)

Campus Activewear

349.30
10:58 AM | 19 SEP 2024
11.55 (3.42%)

Eris Lifesciences

1,441.50
10:57 AM | 19 SEP 2024
45.2 (3.24%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,350.00250.00
    Chennai
    73,310.00180.00
    Delhi
    73,430.00-80.00
    Kolkata
    73,410.00-130.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue