Adani Wilmar share are down by -3.01%, Nifty up by 0.19%

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 19-09-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹ 355.3 and closed at ₹ 342.9. During the day, the stock reached a high of ₹ 357.75 and a low of ₹ 341.3.

At 19 Sep 12:01 today, Adani Wilmar shares are trading at price ₹342.9, -3.01% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83129.88, up by 0.22%.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 360.96 10 362.90 20 368.34 50 355.98 100 347.86 300 352.31

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.80% .The current P/E of the stock is at 87.62 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 87.87% promoter holding, 0.22% MF holding, & 0.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.26% in march to 0.22% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 0.77% in march to 0.73% in the june quarter.