Adani Wilmar share are up by 1.47%, Nifty up by 1.21%

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on : At 20 Sep 13:00 today, Adani Wilmar shares are trading at price ₹349.75, 1.47% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84426.93, up by 1.49%. The stock has hit a high of ₹351.75 and a low of ₹345.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 360.25 10 360.97 20 368.13 50 356.39 100 347.95 300 352.50

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.80% .The current P/E of the stock is at 85.42 .

The company has a 87.87% promoter holding, 0.22% MF holding, & 0.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.26% in march to 0.22% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 0.77% in march to 0.73% in the june quarter.