Adani Wilmar share are up by 1.47%, Nifty up by 1.21%

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 20-09-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at 348.5 and closed at 349.75. The stock reached a high of 351.75 and a low of 345.15 during the day.

Livemint
Published20 Sep 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on : At 20 Sep 13:00 today, Adani Wilmar shares are trading at price 349.75, 1.47% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84426.93, up by 1.49%. The stock has hit a high of 351.75 and a low of 345.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5360.25
10360.97
20368.13
50356.39
100347.95
300352.50

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.80% .The current P/E of the stock is at 85.42 .

The company has a 87.87% promoter holding, 0.22% MF holding, & 0.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.26% in march to 0.22% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 0.77% in march to 0.73% in the june quarter.

Adani Wilmar share price up 1.47% today to trade at 349.75 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Patanjali Foods are falling today, but its peers Tata Consumer, Godrej Industries, Hatsun Agro Product are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.21% & 1.49% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Sep 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsAdani Wilmar share are up by 1.47%, Nifty up by 1.21%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

152.70
01:08 PM | 20 SEP 2024
3.1 (2.07%)

NTPC

424.40
01:08 PM | 20 SEP 2024
0.4 (0.09%)

Bharat Electronics

276.25
01:08 PM | 20 SEP 2024
3.5 (1.28%)

GAIL India

212.10
01:08 PM | 20 SEP 2024
1.05 (0.5%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Cochin Shipyard

1,845.00
12:54 PM | 20 SEP 2024
166.3 (9.91%)

IIFL Finance

541.00
12:54 PM | 20 SEP 2024
46.7 (9.45%)

Asahi India Glass

770.00
12:54 PM | 20 SEP 2024
61.15 (8.63%)

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

1,834.25
12:54 PM | 20 SEP 2024
138.2 (8.15%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,350.000.00
    Chennai
    73,310.000.00
    Delhi
    73,430.000.00
    Kolkata
    73,410.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.