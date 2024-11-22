Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Adani Wilmar share price are up by 0.22%, Nifty up by 1.17%

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 22 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹ 280.15 and closed at ₹ 295.1. The stock reached a high of ₹ 300 and a low of ₹ 279.2 during the day.

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:28 today, Adani Wilmar shares are trading at price ₹295.1, 0.22% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78050.84, up by 1.16%. The stock has hit a high of ₹300 and a low of ₹279.2 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

Days Simple Moving Average 5 328.25 10 333.39 20 332.59 50 340.35 100 346.00 300 346.64

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.80% & ROA of 0.84% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 39.66 & P/B is at 4.29.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 34.19% with a target price of ₹396.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.04% MF holding, & 0.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.03% in june to 0.04% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has increased from 0.73% in june to 0.93% in the september quarter.