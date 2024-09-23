Adani Wilmar share are up by 1.3%, Nifty up by 0.28%

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,300 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|357.11
|10
|358.96
|20
|365.78
|50
|356.53
|100
|348.05
|300
|352.66
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.80%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.17% with a target price of ₹390.20.
The company has a 87.87% promoter holding, 0.22% MF holding, & 0.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.26% in march to 0.22% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 0.77% in march to 0.73% in the june quarter.
Adani Wilmar share price up 1.3% today to trade at ₹351 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Hatsun Agro Product are falling today, but its peers Tata Consumer, Patanjali Foods, Godrej Industries are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.28% & 0.21% each respectively.
