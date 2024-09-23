Adani Wilmar share are up by 1.3%, Nifty up by 0.28%

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 23-09-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹ 348.9 and closed at ₹ 351. The stock reached a high of ₹ 355 and a low of ₹ 348.25 during the session.

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on : At 23 Sep 12:00 today, Adani Wilmar shares are trading at price ₹351, 1.3% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84722.33, up by 0.21%. The stock has hit a high of ₹355 and a low of ₹348.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 357.11 10 358.96 20 365.78 50 356.53 100 348.05 300 352.66

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.80% .The current P/E of the stock is at 85.80 .



The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.17% with a target price of ₹390.20.

The company has a 87.87% promoter holding, 0.22% MF holding, & 0.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.26% in march to 0.22% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 0.77% in march to 0.73% in the june quarter.