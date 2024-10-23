Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on : Adani Wilmar share are up by 1.21%, Nifty up by 0.5%

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 23-10-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at 314.9 and closed at 318.7. The stock reached a high of 319.95 and a low of 310.05 during the day.

Published23 Oct 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 11:19 today, Adani Wilmar shares are trading at price 318.7, 1.21% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80521.88, up by 0.38%. The stock has hit a high of 319.95 and a low of 310.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5329.67
10333.49
20338.79
50356.13
100348.04
300349.99

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.80% .The current P/E of the stock is at 80.34 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 22.37% with a target price of 390.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.03% MF holding, & 0.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.22% in june to 0.03% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 0.73% in june to 0.93% in the september quarter.

Adani Wilmar share price up 1.21% today to trade at 318.7 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Patanjali Foods, Godrej Industries, Hatsun Agro Product are falling today, but its peers Tata Consumer are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.5% & 0.38% each respectively.

First Published:23 Oct 2024, 11:19 AM IST
