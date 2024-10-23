Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on : Adani Wilmar share are up by 1.21%, Nifty up by 0.5%

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 23-10-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹ 314.9 and closed at ₹ 318.7. The stock reached a high of ₹ 319.95 and a low of ₹ 310.05 during the day.

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 11:19 today, Adani Wilmar shares are trading at price ₹318.7, 1.21% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80521.88, up by 0.38%. The stock has hit a high of ₹319.95 and a low of ₹310.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 329.67 10 333.49 20 338.79 50 356.13 100 348.04 300 349.99

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.80% .The current P/E of the stock is at 80.34 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 22.37% with a target price of ₹390.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.03% MF holding, & 0.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.22% in june to 0.03% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 0.73% in june to 0.93% in the september quarter.