Adani Wilmar share are up by 0.06%, Nifty up by 0.03%

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 24-09-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at 353 and closed at 351.6. The stock reached a high of 355.3 and a low of 350.75 during the day.

Livemint
Published24 Sep 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on : At 24 Sep 11:04 today, Adani Wilmar shares are trading at price 351.6, 0.06% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84948.26, up by 0.02%. The stock has hit a high of 355.3 and a low of 350.75 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5357.11
10358.96
20365.78
50356.53
100348.05
300352.66

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.80% .The current P/E of the stock is at 87.07 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.98% with a target price of 390.20.

The company has a 87.87% promoter holding, 0.22% MF holding, & 0.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.26% in march to 0.22% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 0.77% in march to 0.73% in the june quarter.

Adani Wilmar share price up 0.06% today to trade at 351.6 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Patanjali Foods are falling today, but its peers Tata Consumer, Godrej Industries, Hatsun Agro Product are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.03% & 0.02% each respectively.

First Published:24 Sep 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsAdani Wilmar share are up by 0.06%, Nifty up by 0.03%

