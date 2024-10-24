Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on : Adani Wilmar share are up by 0.39%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Livemint

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 24-10-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at 321.85 and closed at 320.15. The stock reached a high of 323.90 and a low of 317.70 during the day.

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on : At 24 Oct 12:01 today, Adani Wilmar shares are trading at price 320.15, 0.39% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80040.58, down by -0.05%. The stock has hit a high of 323.9 and a low of 317.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5325.45
10331.06
20336.97
50354.69
100347.75
300349.76

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.80% .The current P/E of the stock is at 78.87 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 21.82% with a target price of 390.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.03% MF holding, & 0.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.22% in june to 0.03% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 0.73% in june to 0.93% in the september quarter.

Adani Wilmar share price up 0.39% today to trade at 320.15 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Consumer, Hatsun Agro Product are falling today, but its peers Patanjali Foods, Godrej Industries are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.07% & -0.05% each respectively.

