Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on : Adani Wilmar share are up by 0.39%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 24-10-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹ 321.85 and closed at ₹ 320.15. The stock reached a high of ₹ 323.90 and a low of ₹ 317.70 during the day.

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on : At 24 Oct 12:01 today, Adani Wilmar shares are trading at price ₹320.15, 0.39% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80040.58, down by -0.05%. The stock has hit a high of ₹323.9 and a low of ₹317.7 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 325.45 10 331.06 20 336.97 50 354.69 100 347.75 300 349.76

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.80% .The current P/E of the stock is at 78.87 . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 21.82% with a target price of ₹390.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.03% MF holding, & 0.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has decreased from 0.22% in june to 0.03% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 0.73% in june to 0.93% in the september quarter.