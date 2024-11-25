Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: Adani Wilmar share price are up by 1.54%, Nifty up by 1.71%

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 25 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at 299.65 and closed at 296.8. The stock reached a high of 301.75 and a low of 294.2 during the day.

Published25 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Adani WilmarShare Price Today on 25-11-2024
Adani WilmarShare Price Today on 25-11-2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: At 25 Nov 11:00 today, Adani Wilmar shares are trading at price 296.8, 1.54% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80332.93, up by 1.54%. The stock has hit a high of 301.75 and a low of 294.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5314.02
10323.50
20330.24
50337.62
100345.17
300346.07

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.80% & ROA of 0.84% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 39.32 & P/B is at 4.25.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 33.42% with a target price of 396.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.04% MF holding, & 0.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.03% in june to 0.04% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 0.73% in june to 0.93% in the september quarter.

Adani Wilmar share price up 1.54% today to trade at 296.8 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Patanjali Foods are falling today, but its peers Tata Consumer, Godrej Industries, Hatsun Agro Product are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.71% & 1.54% each respectively.

    Popular in Markets

