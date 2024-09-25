Adani Wilmar share are down by -0.87%, Nifty down by -0.1%

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 25-09-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at 349.85 and closed at 346.55. The stock reached a high of 350.95 and a low of 346 during the trading session.

Published25 Sep 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on : At 25 Sep 11:17 today, Adani Wilmar shares are trading at price 346.55, -0.87% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84894.34, down by -0.02%. The stock has hit a high of 350.95 and a low of 346 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5355.22
10357.84
20364.32
50356.80
100348.20
300352.67

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.80% .The current P/E of the stock is at 86.65 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.60% with a target price of 390.20.

The company has a 87.87% promoter holding, 0.22% MF holding, & 0.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.26% in march to 0.22% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 0.77% in march to 0.73% in the june quarter.

Adani Wilmar share price down -0.87% today to trade at 346.55 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Consumer, Patanjali Foods, Hatsun Agro Product are falling today, but its peers Godrej Industries are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.1% & -0.02% each respectively.

