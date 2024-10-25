Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on : Adani Wilmar share are down by -4.13%, Nifty down by -1%

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 25-10-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at 336.9 and closed at 326.25. The stock reached a high of 336.9 and a low of 322.2 during the day.

Published25 Oct 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on : At 25 Oct 12:01 today, Adani Wilmar shares are trading at price 326.25, -4.13% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79386.03, down by -0.85%. The stock has hit a high of 336.9 and a low of 322.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5322.87
10329.29
20335.43
50353.32
100347.54
300349.58

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.80% .The current P/E of the stock is at 45.77 & P/B is at 4.95.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.54% with a target price of 390.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.03% MF holding, & 0.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.22% in june to 0.03% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 0.73% in june to 0.93% in the september quarter.

Adani Wilmar share price down -4.13% today to trade at 326.25 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Consumer, Patanjali Foods, Godrej Industries, Hatsun Agro Product are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1% & -0.85% each respectively.

First Published:25 Oct 2024, 11:15 AM IST
