Adani Wilmar share are up by 0.12%, Nifty up by 0.26%

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 26-09-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at 346.15 and closed at 345.60. The stock reached a high of 347.65 and a low of 343.05 during the day.

Livemint
Published26 Sep 2024, 11:21 AM IST
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on : At 26 Sep 11:21 today, Adani Wilmar shares are trading at price 345.6, 0.12% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 85382.05, up by 0.25%. The stock has hit a high of 347.65 and a low of 343.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5351.83
10356.73
20362.93
50357.09
100348.34
300352.68

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.80% .The current P/E of the stock is at 85.57 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.91% with a target price of 390.20.

The company has a 87.87% promoter holding, 0.22% MF holding, & 0.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.26% in march to 0.22% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 0.77% in march to 0.73% in the june quarter.

Adani Wilmar share price up 0.12% today to trade at 345.6 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Patanjali Foods, Hatsun Agro Product are falling today, but its peers Tata Consumer, Godrej Industries are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.26% & 0.25% each respectively.

First Published:26 Sep 2024, 11:21 AM IST
