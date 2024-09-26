Adani Wilmar share are up by 0.12%, Nifty up by 0.26%

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 26-09-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹ 346.15 and closed at ₹ 345.60. The stock reached a high of ₹ 347.65 and a low of ₹ 343.05 during the day.

Sensex is trading at ₹85382.05, up by 0.25%. The stock has hit a high of ₹347.65 and a low of ₹343.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

Days Simple Moving Average 5 351.83 10 356.73 20 362.93 50 357.09 100 348.34 300 352.68

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.80% .The current P/E of the stock is at 85.57 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.91% with a target price of ₹390.20.

The company has a 87.87% promoter holding, 0.22% MF holding, & 0.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.26% in march to 0.22% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 0.77% in march to 0.73% in the june quarter.