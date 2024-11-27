Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: Adani Wilmar share price are up by 2.14%, Nifty up by 0%

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 27 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹ 289.85 and closed at ₹ 296.55. The stock reached a high of ₹ 298.45 and a low of ₹ 288 during the day.

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:00 today, Adani Wilmar shares are trading at price ₹296.55, 2.14% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80005.98, up by 0%. The stock has hit a high of ₹298.45 and a low of ₹288 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

Days Simple Moving Average 5 314.02 10 323.50 20 330.24 50 337.62 100 345.17 300 346.00

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.80% & ROA of 0.84% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 39.06 & P/B is at 4.22.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 33.54% with a target price of ₹396.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.04% MF holding, & 0.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.03% in june to 0.04% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 0.73% in june to 0.93% in the september quarter.