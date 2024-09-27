Adani Wilmar share are up by 0.61%, Nifty up by 0.15%

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 27-09-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at 346.65 and closed at 347.65. The stock reached a high of 351.55 and a low of 346.65 during the day.

Published27 Sep 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on : At 27 Sep 11:17 today, Adani Wilmar shares are trading at price 347.65, 0.61% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 85770.62, down by -0.08%. The stock has hit a high of 351.55 and a low of 346.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5349.25
10355.11
20361.28
50357.31
100348.43
300352.70

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.80% .The current P/E of the stock is at 85.66 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.24% with a target price of 390.20.

The company has a 87.87% promoter holding, 0.22% MF holding, & 0.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.26% in march to 0.22% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 0.77% in march to 0.73% in the june quarter.

Adani Wilmar share price up 0.61% today to trade at 347.65 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Consumer, Patanjali Foods, Hatsun Agro Product are falling today, but its peers Godrej Industries are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down 0.15% & -0.08% each respectively.

First Published:27 Sep 2024, 11:17 AM IST
