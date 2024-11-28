Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Adani Wilmar share price are up by 0.51%, Nifty down by -0.73%

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at 316.55 and closed slightly lower at 316.50. The stock experienced a high of 324.90 and a low of 310.05 during the trading session.

Livemint
Published28 Nov 2024, 11:26 AM IST
Adani WilmarShare Price Today on 28-11-2024
Adani WilmarShare Price Today on 28-11-2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:26 today, Adani Wilmar shares are trading at price 316.5, 0.51% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79462.66, down by -0.96%. The stock has hit a high of 324.9 and a low of 310.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5307.33
10318.71
20328.11
50336.34
100344.80
300345.68

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.80% & ROA of 0.84% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 42.33 & P/B is at 4.57.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 25.12% with a target price of 396.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.04% MF holding, & 0.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.03% in june to 0.04% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 0.73% in june to 0.93% in the september quarter.

Adani Wilmar share price up 0.51% today to trade at 316.5 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Consumer, Godrej Industries are falling today, but its peers Patanjali Foods, Hatsun Agro Product are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.73% & -0.96% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Nov 2024, 11:26 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsAdani Wilmar Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Adani Wilmar share price are up by 0.51%, Nifty down by -0.73%

Most Active Stocks

Adani Power share price

566.15
12:24 PM | 28 NOV 2024
42.35 (8.09%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

138.85
12:24 PM | 28 NOV 2024
-0.1 (-0.07%)

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

1,190.15
12:24 PM | 28 NOV 2024
-9.6 (-0.8%)

Adani Enterprises share price

2,488.45
12:24 PM | 28 NOV 2024
90.1 (3.76%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Eid Parry India share price

873.55
12:11 PM | 28 NOV 2024
25.2 (2.97%)

Computer Age Management Services share price

4,913.05
12:15 PM | 28 NOV 2024
56.65 (1.17%)

Caplin Point Laboratories share price

2,100.00
12:12 PM | 28 NOV 2024
17.8 (0.85%)

Eclerx Services share price

3,467.90
12:12 PM | 28 NOV 2024
4.75 (0.14%)
More from 52 Week High

Triveni Turbines share price

796.60
12:15 PM | 28 NOV 2024
-38.7 (-4.63%)

Amber Enterprises India share price

6,174.50
12:14 PM | 28 NOV 2024
-298.3 (-4.61%)

L&T Technology Services share price

5,252.40
12:15 PM | 28 NOV 2024
-178.55 (-3.29%)

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price

79.85
12:15 PM | 28 NOV 2024
-2.62 (-3.18%)
More from Top Losers

Honasa Consumer share price

251.55
12:11 PM | 28 NOV 2024
22.85 (9.99%)

Adani Power share price

568.20
12:15 PM | 28 NOV 2024
44.4 (8.48%)

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank share price

36.23
12:15 PM | 28 NOV 2024
2.67 (7.96%)

ITI share price

294.55
12:15 PM | 28 NOV 2024
18.8 (6.82%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,535.00290.00
    Chennai
    77,541.00290.00
    Delhi
    77,693.00290.00
    Kolkata
    77,545.00290.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    103.02/L0.10
    Chennai
    100.90/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.