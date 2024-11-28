Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Adani Wilmar share price are up by 0.51%, Nifty down by -0.73%

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹ 316.55 and closed slightly lower at ₹ 316.50. The stock experienced a high of ₹ 324.90 and a low of ₹ 310.05 during the trading session.

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:26 today, Adani Wilmar shares are trading at price ₹316.5, 0.51% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79462.66, down by -0.96%. The stock has hit a high of ₹324.9 and a low of ₹310.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 307.33 10 318.71 20 328.11 50 336.34 100 344.80 300 345.68

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.80% & ROA of 0.84% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 42.33 & P/B is at 4.57.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 25.12% with a target price of ₹396.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.04% MF holding, & 0.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.03% in june to 0.04% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 0.73% in june to 0.93% in the september quarter.