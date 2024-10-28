Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on : Adani Wilmar share are up by 0.35%, Nifty up by 0.97%

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|324.53
|10
|328.32
|20
|334.12
|50
|351.53
|100
|347.30
|300
|349.38
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.80%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.16% with a target price of ₹391.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.03% MF holding, & 0.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.22% in june to 0.03% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 0.73% in june to 0.93% in the september quarter.
Adani Wilmar share price up 0.35% today to trade at ₹325.4 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Godrej Industries are falling today, but its peers Tata Consumer, Patanjali Foods, Hatsun Agro Product are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.97% & 0.89% each respectively.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess