Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on : Adani Wilmar share are up by 0.35%, Nifty up by 0.97%

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 28-10-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹ 325.9 and closed at ₹ 325.4. The stock reached a high of ₹ 326.35 and a low of ₹ 316.35 during the day.

At 28 Oct 11:10 today, Adani Wilmar shares are trading at price ₹325.4, 0.35% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80110.96, up by 0.89%. The stock has hit a high of ₹326.35 and a low of ₹316.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 324.53 10 328.32 20 334.12 50 351.53 100 347.30 300 349.38

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.80% .The current P/E of the stock is at 43.61 & P/B is at 4.71.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.16% with a target price of ₹391.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.03% MF holding, & 0.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.22% in june to 0.03% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 0.73% in june to 0.93% in the september quarter.