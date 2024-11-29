Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: Adani Wilmar share price are down by -1.08%, Nifty up by 0.92%

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:15 today, Adani Wilmar shares are trading at price ₹310.1, -1.08% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79793.13, up by 0.95%. The stock has hit a high of ₹320.55 and a low of ₹310 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 300.36 10 314.37 20 326.41 50 335.00 100 344.39 300 345.35

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.80% & ROA of 0.84% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 42.15 & P/B is at 4.55.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 27.70% with a target price of ₹396.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.04% MF holding, & 0.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.03% in june to 0.04% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 0.73% in june to 0.93% in the september quarter.