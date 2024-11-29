Hello User
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: Adani Wilmar share price are down by -1.08%, Nifty up by 0.92%

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 29 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at 313.55 and closed at 310.10. The stock reached a high of 320.55 and a low of 310 during the day.

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:15 today, Adani Wilmar shares are trading at price 310.1, -1.08% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79793.13, up by 0.95%. The stock has hit a high of 320.55 and a low of 310 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5300.36
10314.37
20326.41
50335.00
100344.39
300345.35

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.80% & ROA of 0.84% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 42.15 & P/B is at 4.55.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 27.70% with a target price of 396.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.04% MF holding, & 0.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.03% in june to 0.04% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 0.73% in june to 0.93% in the september quarter.

Adani Wilmar share price down -1.08% today to trade at 310.1 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Hatsun Agro Product are falling today, but its peers Tata Consumer, Patanjali Foods, Godrej Industries are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.92% & 0.95% each respectively.

