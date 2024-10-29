Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: Adani Wilmar share price are up by 2.59%, Nifty down by -0.15%

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: Adani Wilmar share price are up by 2.59%, Nifty down by -0.15%

Livemint

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at 325.35 and closed at 332.90. The stock reached a high of 334.50 and a low of 325.35 during the session.

Adani WilmarShare Price Today on 29-10-2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: At 29 Oct 13:00 today, Adani Wilmar shares are trading at price 332.9, 2.59% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79994.58, down by -0.01%. The stock has hit a high of 334.5 and a low of 325.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5324.53
10328.32
20334.12
50351.53
100347.30
300349.29

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.80% & ROA of 0.84% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 43.67 & P/B is at 4.72.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.45% with a target price of 391.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.03% MF holding, & 0.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.22% in june to 0.03% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 0.73% in june to 0.93% in the september quarter.

Adani Wilmar share price up 2.59% today to trade at 332.9 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Patanjali Foods are falling today, but its peers Tata Consumer, Godrej Industries, Hatsun Agro Product are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.15% & -0.01% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.