Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: Adani Wilmar share price are up by 2.59%, Nifty down by -0.15%

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹ 325.35 and closed at ₹ 332.90. The stock reached a high of ₹ 334.50 and a low of ₹ 325.35 during the session.

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: At 29 Oct 13:00 today, Adani Wilmar shares are trading at price ₹332.9, 2.59% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79994.58, down by -0.01%. The stock has hit a high of ₹334.5 and a low of ₹325.35 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 324.53 10 328.32 20 334.12 50 351.53 100 347.30 300 349.29

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.80% & ROA of 0.84% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 43.67 & P/B is at 4.72. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.45% with a target price of ₹391.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.03% MF holding, & 0.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has decreased from 0.22% in june to 0.03% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 0.73% in june to 0.93% in the september quarter.