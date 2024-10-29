Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on : Adani Wilmar share are up by 2.31%, Nifty down by -0.58%

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at 325.35 and closed at 332. The stock reached a high of 333.55 and a low of 325.35, indicating a range of activity within the day.

Livemint
Published29 Oct 2024, 11:30 AM IST
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on : At 29 Oct 11:30 today, Adani Wilmar shares are trading at price 332, 2.31% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79565.98, down by -0.55%. The stock has hit a high of 333.55 and a low of 325.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5324.53
10328.32
20334.12
50351.53
100347.30
300349.29

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.80% .The current P/E of the stock is at 43.67 & P/B is at 4.72.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.77% with a target price of 391.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.03% MF holding, & 0.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.22% in june to 0.03% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 0.73% in june to 0.93% in the september quarter.

Adani Wilmar share price up 2.31% today to trade at 332 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Patanjali Foods are falling today, but its peers Tata Consumer, Godrej Industries, Hatsun Agro Product are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.58% & -0.55% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Oct 2024, 11:30 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsAdani Wilmar Share Price Today on : Adani Wilmar share are up by 2.31%, Nifty down by -0.58%

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation share price

140.95
11:31 AM | 29 OCT 2024
-6.15 (-4.18%)

Federal Bank share price

198.10
11:31 AM | 29 OCT 2024
13.4 (7.26%)

Tata Motors share price

841.05
11:31 AM | 29 OCT 2024
-37.65 (-4.28%)

Tata Steel share price

146.80
11:31 AM | 29 OCT 2024
-2.65 (-1.77%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Piramal Pharma share price

254.40
11:26 AM | 29 OCT 2024
8 (3.25%)
More from 52 Week High

Sapphire Foods India share price

318.90
11:26 AM | 29 OCT 2024
-26.8 (-7.75%)

Ksb share price

781.05
11:21 AM | 29 OCT 2024
-50.85 (-6.11%)

Firstsource Solutions share price

351.75
11:26 AM | 29 OCT 2024
-21 (-5.63%)

Suzlon Energy share price

67.31
11:26 AM | 29 OCT 2024
-3.54 (-5%)
More from Top Losers

Gillette India share price

9,137.75
11:26 AM | 29 OCT 2024
584.85 (6.84%)

JSW Infrastructure share price

306.50
11:26 AM | 29 OCT 2024
19 (6.61%)

Federal Bank share price

196.35
11:26 AM | 29 OCT 2024
11.65 (6.31%)

Sumitomo Chemical India share price

543.00
11:26 AM | 29 OCT 2024
28.7 (5.58%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,805.00-490.00
    Chennai
    79,811.00-490.00
    Delhi
    79,963.00-490.00
    Kolkata
    79,815.00-490.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.