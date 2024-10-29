Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on : Adani Wilmar share are up by 2.31%, Nifty down by -0.58%

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|324.53
|10
|328.32
|20
|334.12
|50
|351.53
|100
|347.30
|300
|349.29
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.80%
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.80%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.77% with a target price of ₹391.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.03% MF holding, & 0.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.22% in june to 0.03% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 0.73% in june to 0.93% in the september quarter.
Adani Wilmar share price up 2.31% today to trade at ₹332 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Patanjali Foods are falling today, but its peers Tata Consumer, Godrej Industries, Hatsun Agro Product are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.58% & -0.55% each respectively.