Business News/ Markets / Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: Adani Wilmar share price are up by 1.4%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at 335.35 and closed at 340. The stock reached a high of 342.2 and a low of 332.8 during the day.

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: At 30 Oct 12:00 today, Adani Wilmar shares are trading at price 340, 1.4% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80248.24, down by -0.15%. The stock has hit a high of 342.2 and a low of 332.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5324.57
10327.12
20333.14
50350.82
100347.11
300349.07

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.80% & ROA of 0.84% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 45.10 & P/B is at 4.87.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.47% with a target price of 396.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.03% MF holding, & 0.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.22% in june to 0.03% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 0.73% in june to 0.93% in the september quarter.

Adani Wilmar share price has gained 1.4% today to trade at 340 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.07% & -0.15% each respectively.

