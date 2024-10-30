Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on : Adani Wilmar share are up by 1.85%, Nifty down by -0.05%

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on : At 30 Oct 13:00 today, Adani Wilmar shares are trading at price ₹341.5, 1.85% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80301.64, down by -0.08%. The stock has hit a high of ₹342.2 and a low of ₹332.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 324.57 10 327.12 20 333.14 50 350.82 100 347.11 300 349.07

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.80% .The current P/E of the stock is at 45.10 & P/B is at 4.87.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.96% with a target price of ₹396.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.03% MF holding, & 0.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.22% in june to 0.03% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 0.73% in june to 0.93% in the september quarter.