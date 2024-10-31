Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: Adani Wilmar share price are up by 2.3%, Nifty down by -0.4%

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: At 31 Oct 12:00 today, Adani Wilmar shares are trading at price ₹346.3, 2.3% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79516.11, down by -0.53%. The stock has hit a high of ₹347.7 and a low of ₹335.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 328.65 10 327.05 20 332.49 50 350.47 100 347.02 300 348.83

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.80% & ROA of 0.84% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 45.50 & P/B is at 4.92.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.35% with a target price of ₹396.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.03% MF holding, & 0.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.22% in june to 0.03% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 0.73% in june to 0.93% in the september quarter.