Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on : Adani Wilmar share are up by 2.25%, Nifty down by -0.56%

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹ 336.5 and closed at ₹ 346.1. The stock reached a high of ₹ 347.7 and a low of ₹ 335.55 during the session.

At 31 Oct 16:00 today, Adani Wilmar shares are trading at price ₹346.1, 2.25% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79389.06, down by -0.69%. The stock has hit a high of ₹347.7 and a low of ₹335.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 328.65 10 327.05 20 332.49 50 350.47 100 347.02 300 348.83

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.80% .The current P/E of the stock is at 45.50 & P/B is at 4.92.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.42% with a target price of ₹396.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.03% MF holding, & 0.93% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.22% in june to 0.03% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 0.73% in june to 0.93% in the september quarter.