Adar Poonawalla to pick 50% stake in Karan Johar’s Dharma for ₹1,000 crore

Adar Poonawalla's Serene Productions has entered a binding agreement to acquire 50% of Dharma. Karan Johar retains the other half. The partnership aims to innovate storytelling and cater to digital audiences, enhancing India's global entertainment presence.

Livemint
Published21 Oct 2024, 11:25 AM IST
Karan Johar, owner of Dharma Productions. Yogen Shah/HT
Karan Johar, owner of Dharma Productions. Yogen Shah/HT

Serene Productions, led by Adar Poonawalla, on Monday, October 21 announced that it has entered into a binding agreement to acquire a 50 per cent stake in Karan Johar’s production company Dharma. 

The remaining 50 per cent stake will remain with filmmaker and producer Karan Johar.

As part of the agreement, Serene Productions will invest 1,000 crore in Dharma Productions and Dharmatic Entertainment, collectively known as Dharma. With this investment, Dharma is currently valued at 2,000 crore.

Johar as the Executive Chairman will spearhead the company's creative vision, while Apoorva Mehta, in his role as the Chief Executive Officer, will work with Karan in steering the strategic direction and overseeing the operational excellence of the organization, the company said in a press release today.

Talking about the partnership, Adar Poonawalla, said, "I am delighted to have the opportunity to partner with one of the most iconic production houses in our nation, along with my friend Koran Johor. We hope to build and grow Dharma and scale even greater heights in the years to come."

This partnership between Serene Productions and Dharma aims to take advantage of new opportunities by combining Dharma's storytelling expertise with Adar Poonawalla's strategic vision and resources, the company's release stated. 

Together, both companies plan to meet the needs of today’s digital-savvy audiences and push the limits of creative storytelling. The collaboration aims to shape the future of entertainment for the digital-first generation, using new platforms and formats to deliver engaging stories that entertain, inspire, and connect with people worldwide. 

This partnership is a major step in boosting the Indian entertainment industry on the global stage, the release further added.

"From its inception, Dharma Productions has been synonymous with heartfelt storytelling that captures the essence of Indian culture. Today, as we join forces with Adar, a chosen friend and an exceptional visionary and innovator, we’re poised to elevate Dharma’s legacy to new heights. This partnership represents a perfect blend of our emotional style prowess and forward-wing business strategies,” said Johar commenting on the deal.

